MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Paramedics responded to Miami International Airport on Friday afternoon to treat a United Airlines passenger, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The passenger was among 69 others on United Airlines Flight 4497 from MIA to Chicago. The flight out of MIA's Terminal C, Gate 11 was delayed for about 3 hours and 25 minutes.

The paramedics believe the passenger suffered smoke inhalation.

