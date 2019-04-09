Parents plead for information that leads to daughter's killer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida family made a public plea Tuesday for information that leads authorities to their daughter's killer.

Police, meanwhile, shared a critical clue Tuesday that they hope will bring them a step closer to justice.

"She was my precious. I still don't understand," the victim's mother, Rosa Medina, said. "She was a very loved daughter, friend, spouse, sister."

Tears ran down the faces of Rosa and Waldo Medina as they described their daughter, Shelsy Medina, who was fatally shot outside her home late last month.

"An hour before her death, she called me and her last words were, 'I love you, Dad.' That is the kind of person she was," Waldo Medina said.

Surveillance video is the latest clue of who might have pulled the trigger.

Miami-Dade police said they want to speak to the two men captured in the video.

The video shows them first passing by the victim’s home before returning. They are later seen running from the area.

Shelsy Medina never made it inside her home.

Her body was left lying in her driveway with the driver's side door of her truck still open.

"We want to speak with them," a Miami-Dade police detective said at Tuesday's news conference. "They are two individuals that are depicted on the surveillance cameras that we released. We are seeking to identify who they are."

Local 10 News was at the scene more than two weeks ago as investigators searched for clues inside the Honey Hill Mobile Home Park, where Shelsy Medina lived with her spouse.

While her parents said they don’t understand why anyone would want to hurt their daughter, investigators believe she might have been killed during a robbery.

"This has totally destroyed our family," Waldo Medina said.

As the 27-year-old victim's killer or killers remain on the loose, Waldo Medina had a message to whoever took the life of his only daughter.

"Why? Why?" he asked. "It was senseless. She was a true victim that did not deserve it."

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

