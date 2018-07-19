Passenger in stolen car killed in crash while fleeing from police

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A passenger in a stolen car was killed Wednesday after the driver fled from police and crashed Wednesday in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade County Police Department, said around 3 p.m. a detective checked the tag of a passing black 2019 BMW and discovered the car had been reported stolen. When the detective approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the driver, 18-year-old Zaykesse Johnson, sped away, striking the detective's patrol car, Zabaleta said.

Johnson fled down Northwest 79th Street at a high rate of speed and at some point struck another car, Zabaleta said. Johnson eventually lost control of the BMW and crashed into a fence, causing the car to overturn several times in a field near Northwest 22nd Street and Northwest 71st Street, Zabaleta said.

Johnson and his passenger, 19-year-old, Winny Victor, were thrown from the vehicle, Zabaleta said.

Paramedics rushed both victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where Victor died of her injuries. Johnson was listed in good condition.

