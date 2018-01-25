Passenger injured when car crashes into CVS on Biscayne Boulevard

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - At least one person was injured Thursday morning when a driver crashed his vehicle into a wall of a CVS store.

Sky 10 was above the store at 11890 Biscayne Blvd. as a woman who was sitting in the front passenger seat was helped out of the car by a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew and placed onto a stretcher.

An older man, who was driving the car, did not appear to be injured but accompanied the woman on the ride to the hospital.

The building did not appear to sustain significant damage from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

