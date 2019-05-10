Patient dies at Miami-area cosmetic surgery clinic

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A patient at a southwest Miami-Dade County cosmetic surgery clinic died Friday after being transported to the hospital.

Miami-Dade police were called to MIA Aesthetics at 9300 SW 72nd St. after receiving a call around 11 a.m. of a patient in distress.

After police attempted to resuscitate the patient, the woman was taken to West Kendall Baptist Hospital, where she later died.

Just last week, the Florida Legislature voted to approve a new law that would increase regulations on cosmetic surgery clinics after several patients deaths in South Florida.

The Department of Health said whenever a patient dies or is transported, a licensed physician is required to report the incident to the department withing 15 days. From there, the agency can open an investigation and take further action.

