Pedestrian killed in car crash on Florida's Turnpike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning in a car crash on Florida's Turnpike, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black car struck the victim as the victim was walking on the Turnpike near Northwest 199th Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 10 a.m. The car involved in the crash had significant front-end damage, and a tarp covered the victim's body.

No other details were immediately released.



