Peeping Tom arrested after targeting Miami Gardens home, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A peeping Tom has been arrested after targeting a home in Miami Gardens, authorities announced Friday.

According to Miami Gardens police, Phil Graham, 29, is the man captured on surveillance video on two occasions peeking through the bedroom and bathroom windows of a home in the 1300 block of Northwest 198th Street.

Police said he hopped a fence to get to the home and then recorded images on his cellphone.

"It's dangerous. It's terrible because you don't know what can happen," said a woman, who claimed Graham was watching her daughter. "Watching a 12-year-old while she's taking a bath."

At the time of both incidents, the rooms were occupied by young children, authorities said.

Graham faces charges of burglary, trespassing and voyeurism.

"(He) won't peep anymore except through a jail cell," the woman said.

Anyone with further information about the case or who believes he or she was targeted by Graham is asked to call Detective Ileana Valdes at 305-474-1510 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.