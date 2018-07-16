Pembroke Pines police officer crashes vehicle into ditch off Krome Avenue

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Pembroke Pines police officer crashed a patrol vehicle into a ditch off Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade County on Monday, authorities said.

Sky 10 was above the scene between U.S. 27 and Southwest Eighth Street shortly before 4 p.m. as the vehicle appeared to be just inches away from going into the water.

It didn't appear that any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Pembroke Pines police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said Pembroke Pines police officers responded to the scene, as well as officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel.

Local 10's Neki Mohan said the crash didn't appear to be affecting traffic in the area.

The officer's condition has not been released.

