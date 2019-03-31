Police make arrest after stabbing inside Dolphin Mall movie theater

SWEETWATER, Fla. - Sweetwater police have arrested a man who they say stabbed a person inside a movie theater at the Dolphin Mall.

A spokesperson for the Sweetwater Police Department said the stabbing happening around 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cobb Dolphin 19 Cinema in 11400 block of Northwest 12th Street.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital, officials said. The victim's condition was not disclosed.

Police did not identify the man who was arrested late Saturday.

