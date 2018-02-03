2 injured after truck is impaled by palm tree in crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were seriously hurt after pickup truck crashed into a palm tree Saturday in southwest Miami-Dade County, officials said.

Lt. Felipe Lay, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. at 125th Avenue and 40th Street.

Rescue workers at the scene had to pry the victims from vehicle, Lay said.

The photos from the scene of the crash show part of a palm tree jutting out the roof of the passenger side the truck.

The victims were transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center, Lay said. Both victims were listed in critical condition.

