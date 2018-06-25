Victim shot multiple times in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot multiple times Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade County.

The shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 23rd Court.

According to family members, their loved one was shot 17 times and was undergoing surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

The victim's mother identified him as Terrence Reeters.

Family members said Reeters was shot five times in one leg, six times in the other and once in the groin, among other places.

The shooter is still at large.

Refresh this page and watch Local 10 News at 9 a.m. for the latest information.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.