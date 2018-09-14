Personal watercraft stolen from outside northwest Miami-Dade home

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a group of thieves who stole a personal watercraft from outside the owner's home in northwest Miami-Dade.

"I didn't hear anything. My dogs usually bark and they didn't bark," the victim, Alexandria Balebona, said.

Balebona said she was with her husband and children sleeping inside their home as several people were busy outside her bedroom window stealing her two jet skis.

"We bought them a year ago. We only used them once," Balebona said.

Surveillance video captured the group walking into her backyard around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and within seconds, they towed the jet skis away to a black pickup truck and car.

"Basically, someone was passing by and probably saw it and was planning it because it looks like they knew exactly what they were doing," Balebona said.

Balebona said she didn't realize her jet skis had been stolen until Thursday when Miami-Dade police notified her that they found her jet skis dismantled in Opa-locka.

"The shell was there, but the engines are gone -- basically gone," Balebona said.

It's a $10,000 loss, as well as the costless invasion of privacy, Balebona said.

Now, all she and her husband want are the crooks to be caught by police.

"It gets me mad that they're doing this, and I'm not the first person they did it to, so I would like them to get caught," Balebona said.

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.