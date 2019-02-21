Pickup truck falls from Dolphin Expressway off-ramp

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A pickup truck fell about 30 feet Thursday morning from an off-ramp on the Dolphin Expressway, but the driver miraculously walked away with only minor injuries.

The view from Sky 10 showed the mangled truck lying in the grassy swale below the ledge where the truck went over.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton said the driver had a few cuts on his face but was otherwise OK.

The badly damaged truck was towed away on the back of a flatbed truck. The driver hitched a ride with family and friends.

