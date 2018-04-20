Police arrest driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County police arrested a 59-year-old man Thursday, who is accused of killing a pedestrian over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash.

Michel Vernet, 59, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said Vernet was driving a white Toyota RAV4 around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Northwest Seventh Avenue near Northwest 103rd Street when he struck 51-year-old Auguste Friznel. Vernet tried to brake for Friznel, but he fled the scene of the crash, Colome said.

Friznel was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he later died of his injuries.

Vernet is currently being held in Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $10,000 bond.

