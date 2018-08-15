Police ask for help to find thief who terrorized woman in home invasion

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Marielena Moya described being handcuffed and bound to a bedroom dresser as a man ransacked her house for more than an hour.

The 59-year-old said she'd just walked in her home when she heard someone inside.

"He jumped from my room and grabbed me from the back," she said in Spanish.

A surveillance camera later captured the man walking out with a backpack filled with cash, jewelry and a laptop. He also made off with Moya's SUV.

"She called me screaming and crying and said the house had just been robbed," Moya's daughter said. "She didn't tell me that she was for an hour with the guy inside."

According to the family, the thief broke into the home through a window from the backyard of the house off Flagler Street and Northwest 109th Place in June.

Moya said the thief spent an hour on the phone asking the person on the other end whether they wanted any of things he was taking.

At one point, she told him to take everything and leave.

Moya, who managed to break free from the handcuffs watched the surveillance cameras as the guy finally drove off.

"What hurts the most are the things he took that belonged to my son," she said.

Moya's son died in a motorcycle crash last year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-493-TIPS.

