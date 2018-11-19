Pursuit ends in crash involving state trooper in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. - No one was hurt Monday after a police pursuit ended with two vehicles, including a Florida Highway Patrol car, crashing in Opa-locka.

Lt. Alex Camacho, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said a trooper attempted to stop a white Toyota because he suspected the driver stole the vehicle. The driver, Rashard Young, fled, but he spun out of control and hit a light pole along with the trooper's patrol car.

Young, who was wanted on a bench warrant in Texas, was arrested at the scene of crash, Camacho said. A female passenger in the car with Young was free to go, Camacho said.

