Police collect evidence inside slain Barry University student's dorm room

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Police have searched the dormitory room of a 19-year-old Barry University student who was killed in February.

Priscilla Torres was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 10 in Miami's Little Havana section. Because Torres was not carrying any identification, Miami police were initially unable to identify the body and released stretch of Torres to the public. Meanwhile, Torres' friends reported her missing. A few days later, authorities were able to connect the cases.

According to the search warrant, a witness told police that Torres, an athletic training major, was shot multiple times by someone inside a dark-colored , four-door vehicle.

On Tuesday, officers scoured Torres' single room in Benincasa Hall for evidence. According the warrant, police collected DNA and blood samples from various items and locations in the room.

Officers also removed several items from the room, including broken pieces of glass, a yellow gas nozzle, a charred Florida license plate and condom wrappers, the warrant said.

Several days after the killing, police found Torres' charred white Nissan Sentra in a field outside a Miami Gardens elementary school. Torres was last seen by her friends at Barry University driving away from the college in the Sentra.

