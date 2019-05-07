Fatal shooting in Miami Gardens could be tied to vehicle burglaries

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Police are investigating after a person was shot to death in Miami Gardens.

The fatal shooting occurred Tuesday morning on Northwest 36th Court near Northwest 203rd Street.

A view from Sky 10 showed the body covered by a yellow tarp on the side of the street.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots about 5 a.m.

Brian Dones, who lives in the neighborhood, said his girlfriend told him she heard gunshots shortly after her car was burglarized.

Felicia Martin noticed two cars in her driveway had also been burglarized as she was preparing to leave for work.

Neighbors said they think the vehicle break-ins could be related to the shooting.

