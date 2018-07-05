Police continue search for driver who fatally struck 61-year-old woman with vehicle

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are continuing to search for the driver who fatally struck a woman with a vehicle last month in northwest Miami-Dade.

The victim's sister told Local 10 News reporter Roy Ramos on Thursday that Lisa Ann, also known as Lisa Ruiz, 61, was likely walking to a Walgreens at the time she was hit June 8.

Police said Ruiz was struck by a vehicle while walking along the 9400 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

Traffic homicide detectives were able to obtain a surveillance picture of the four-door, dark-colored vehicle they said drove away after hitting Ruiz, leaving her on the side of the road.

"Our victim has a son. She has sisters. Like most of us, we are part of a family," Detective Lee Cowart said.

For nearly a month, detectives have searched for that vehicle and driver of the car, but have not been able to come up with any solid leads.

Police handed out fliers with the vehicle description Thursday with hopes someone will come forward with information.

"Just do the morally right thing. Do the legally right thing. Turn yourself in," Cowart said.

Anyone with further details about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

