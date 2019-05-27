Police, family search for missing Miami-Dade teen

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a Miami-Dade teen missing since Friday.

Eddie Arocho, 19, was last seen Friday night near the Miami-Dade College Kendall campus.

Arocho's backpack was found next to a nearby canal, but a police dive team search did not find a body in the water.

Last seen wearing basketball shorts and no shirt, Arocho is 5' 6" and weighs 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on Arocho's whereabouts are urged to call Miami-Dade Police.

