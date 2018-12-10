Police hope surveillance video leads to arrest of man who raped tourist in hotel room

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. - Police released surveillance video Monday of a man who they said forced his way into a woman's hotel room last week and raped her.

Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the incident took place just after noon Dec. 3 at the Clarion Inn & Suites Miami Airport in the 5300 block of Northwest 36th Street in Miami Springs.

The woman told police the man, armed with an orange box cutter, knocked on her door and pushed his way in the room. He fled the hotel after he assaulted the woman, Zabaleta said.

In the video, the man can be seen walking into the hotel and following another person into an elevator.

Zabaleta said the attacker, who was not a guest at the hotel, appeared to have randomly chosen the room. The 33-year-old victim was a tourist visiting South Florida and did not know her attacker.

Police previously released a sketch of the man. Anyone who spots the attacker is asked to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

