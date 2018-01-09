Police ID man accused of running on tarmac at Miami Airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police have identified the man accused of running on tarmac Monday at Miami International Airport.

According to the arrest report, witnesses saw Gregory Burnes, 41, of Homestead, jump over a fence onto the airport's property just after 3:30 p.m.

As Burns ran toward the airport's south runway, another witness warned him to stay away, but Burnes continued running, the report said.

Once officers arrived, Burnes was arrested without incident, the report said.

Police said Burnes told officers he was "going somewhere," and he thought it would be faster to cut through the airport property rather than go around.

Burnes told officers that he did not know how to read and that he was unaware people were not allowed to run across the runway, the report said.

The incident did not affect the operation of the airport.

Burnes faces a charge of unlawful entry to restricted areas.

He is currently being held in Miami-Dade County's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $1,500 bail.

