Police identify Florida City detective who fatally shot man at apartment complex

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Miami-Dade County police have identified the Florida City detective who fatally shot a man last week at Florida City apartment complex.

Police said 33-year-old Frantz Hardy and another Florida City detective were conducting an investigation when they made contact with Juvon Simon at an apartment complex and a confrontation ensued. During the struggle, Hardy shot and killed Simon who was armed with a Intratec, TEC-9 pistol, police said.

Investigators also said Simon had a AK-47 rifle within reach. However, police have provided few details about what led to the shooting.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is handling the investigation because the county's law enforcement agency conducts the Florida City Police Department's police-involved shootings.

The family and friends of 33-year-old Juvon Simon have disputed the police account, saying he did not have any weapons.

Breon Lester told Local 10 News last week that he was on the couch when Simon came running into the apartment yelling that the police were there.

Lester said he started to run away, but Simon was still struggling to close the door in front of the officers. Bullet holes in the door of the apartment show that two rounds traveled through the door from outside.

"He didn't have no gun or no drugs. Matter of fact, he just woke up -- just brushed his teeth," Lester said last week.

