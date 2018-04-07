Police identify pedestrian killed in Miami Gardens bus stop crash

MIAMI GARDENS - Police identified a pedestrian who was killed Friday when car crash sent an SUV slamming into a bus stop in Miami Gardens.

Karen Clarke, a spokeswoman for the City of Miami Gardens, said 75-year-old Gracie Palmer was killed and her autistic son was injured after two cars collided around 5 p.m. at Northwest 171st Street and Northwest 33rd Court.

Surveillance video from the crash shows a black SUV driving through the intersection and colliding with a white car that failed to make a complete stop at a stop sign.

Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene. Palmer's son was airlifted to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Clarke described his injuries as not life-threatening.

Clarke said the Miami Gardens Police Department was investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Neighbors said they were devastated and angry as well. They said intersection where Palmer died is dangerous and needs four-way stop signs.

"i just don’t know what to say because it's just so sad. Right here where I live, somebody was killed just yesterday from an accident. It's devastating," said Milo Mahomes, a neighbor.

