Police identify victim of bus stop crash in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. - Police have identified a man who was killed after a car slammed into a bus stop and struck his young family Sunday in Sunny Isles Beach.

Argemis Colome, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said Joseph Franco, 26, lost control of his Honda Odyssey around 8 p.m. on Collins Avenue near 174th Street. Franco's car veered onto the sidewalk and slammed into a bus stop, killing 34-year-old Amir Pelleg, Colome said.

Pelleg's wife, Zulma, his 6-year-old daughter and a 2-year-old daughter were seriously hurt in the crash, Colome said. All three were airlifted to a local hospital.

Witnesses said the girls were crying and calling out for their mother after the crash.

Colome said Franco stayed at the scene of the crash. Police said they are still investigating why Franco veered onto the sidewalk.

