Police investigate carjacking in southwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating a carjacking in southwest Miami-Dade County that left one victim in the hospital after trying to chase after the suspect.

According to investigators, a couple was unloading their Dodge Ram pickup truck outside their home on the corner of Southwest 166th Street and 99th Avenue after shopping.

The keys were still in the ignition and the doors were open, according to police. Police said that's when a carjacker entered the truck and sped away.

According to Miami-Dade Sgt. Carlos Rosario, that's when the couple decided to take matters into their own hands and get into their other car.

"They started following the Dodge Ram," Rosario said.

Rosario said the situation became even more dangerous. The victims said they heard what sounded like rocks hitting the car. Those rocks were actually bullets.

Rosario said they lost sight of their truck and decided to return home. The husband realized he was shot, called police and was rushed to Jackson South Medical Center.

The couple's Dodge Ram was found ditched blocks away near Homestead Avenue and Southwest 173rd Street. An officer on the scene said the carjacker ran off.

"When someone decides to take action after being the victim of a crime, you have to be very careful and think twice before you do this," Rosario said. "We strongly recommend you don't do this."

The victim is in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

