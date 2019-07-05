Police investigate fatal shooting outside motel in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday afternoon outside a motel in Florida City.

Sky 10 was above the Budget Motel at 815 N. Krome Ave. just before 2 p.m. as a yellow tarp covered a body in the parking lot.

Detectives from Florida City, Homestead and the Miami-Dade Police Department responded to the scene.

Police officers could be seen speaking with a couple of people.

According to Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart, no arrests have been made.

Neighbors told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa they weren't too surprised by the incident.

"Look at your surroundings -- motel, motel," one neighbor said.

No other details were immediately released.



