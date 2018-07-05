Police investigate possible road-rage incident in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are investigating after someone pulled a gun on a driver in a possible road-rage incident.

Miami-Dade police said the incident started Thursday morning on Coral Way, where a driver pulled out a gun on another driver.

Police said the woman followed the gun-flashing driver onto the Palmetto Expressway before officers stopped both vehicles.

All northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway were briefly shut down near Northwest 25th Street during the police investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

