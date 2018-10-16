Police investigate report of baby thrown in dumpster in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Police are investigating after someone called 911 and claimed that a woman threw her newborn baby in a dumpster in Homestead.

The incident was reported Tuesday in the 1200 block of Southwest Third Street.

Police said the caller claimed the woman threw her baby in the dumpster following an argument with her significant other.

Miami-Dade police detectives are investigating, but said no body has been found in the area.

Authorities said the woman in question also told police that she is not pregnant nor has she been pregnant recently.

