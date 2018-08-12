Trauma surgeon called in to help rescue driver from car wreck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Paramedics called in a trauma surgeon to help rescue a driver from a serious car wreck early Sunday along Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade County, authorities said.

Lt. Kirsten Miller, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said the driver lost control of their pickup truck and slammed into a concrete pillar around 5:30 a.m. near Southwest 272nd Street.

It took more than an hour for members of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team and the surgeon to safely pull the driver from the mangled vehicle, Miller said.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to Jackson South Trauma Center. The driver's condition was not disclosed.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.