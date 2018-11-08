Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead Thursday morning in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade police said the bodies were discovered at an apartment complex in the area of New Barn Road and Main Street.

According to Detective Christopher Thomas, the Town of Miami Lakes received a call from neighbors, saying a man was unconscious and bleeding.

Police arrived at the scene to find a man and a woman unconscious, Thomas said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are working to figure out how the two died.

No other details were immediately known.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.