Residents believe someone has been shot in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Residents told Local 10 News that a large police presence in their Miami Gardens neighborhood was because of a shooting.

A police investigation was taking place early Thursday on Northwest 29th Avenue near Northwest 211th Street.

Although Miami Gardens police haven't revealed the focus of the investigation, residents in the area said they believe someone was shot just before midnight.

Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer is working to learn more information and will have a live report on Local 10 News at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.