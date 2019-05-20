Police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting in Miami Gardens

An assault rifle is laying on a sidewalk near where a police-involved shooting occurred in Miami Gardens.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Miami Gardens.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon near Northwest 204th Street and Northwest 23rd Court.

A view from Sky 10 showed debris scattered on the ground next to a car that was stopped halfway on the grass and pavement. The driver's side door was open and what appeared to be an assault rifle was laying on the sidewalk nearby.

There was a white sheet on the ground behind the car, which had several bullet holes in it.

Relatives identified the suspect who was fatally shot by police as Ronnie Churches, 45.

Ronnie Churches, 45, was fatally shot by police May 20 in Miami Gardens.

Records show Churches was released from prison last July, about a year short of his 10-year sentence that began in June 2009 for various convictions, including of grand theft, burglary and possession of cocaine. He was also sentenced in February 2010 to six years, three months and 23 days in prison for an attempted burglary conviction.

No other information was immediately available about Monday's shooting.

