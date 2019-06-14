Police pursuit ends in Miami-Dade arrest of driver in Ford with Texas tag

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - After a chase on a rainy Friday afternoon, police officers arrested a man in Miami-Dade County's Brownsville neighborhood.

The driver abandoned a white Ford with with Texas tag R12-45G4 at Northwest 30th Avenue and 57th Street in Miami-Dade County's Brownsville neighborhood, police said.

The driver took off running, but he didn't go far. Miami-Dade Police Department officers caught up to him and put him in handcuffs.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the area. Police officers said officers were not injured during the chase.

Detectives said the chase began with a traffic stop. Police officers put on their sirens and ordered him to stop at Northwest 20th Avenue and 72nd Street in the county's Gladeview area, near Liberty City Elementary School.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.