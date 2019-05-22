Police search for 2 missing children in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for two children who were reported missing Wednesday afternoon in northwest Miami-Dade.

The children were reported missing from a home in the 2400 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Circumstances surrounding the children's disappearance were not immediately released by police. However, Local 10 News received reports that the children's grandmother woke up to find the door to her home open and the children gone.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.



