Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash that critically injured man

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a driver who critically injured a 53-year-old man critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Obdulio Garcia was critically injured when a Ford F-250 hit the driver's side of his vehicle on Sept. 25 in the area of Southwest 216th Street and Southwest 187th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said the driver ran a stop sign, which led to the crash. He then abandoned his truck and fled the scene, leaving Garcia without aid.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or 866-471-8477.

