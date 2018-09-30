Police searching for 2 stolen horses in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for two horses that were stolen from a ranch this month in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Authorities believe someone took the horses around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 20 from their stalls at Mario's Ranch near Northwest 154th Street and North Okeechobee Road.

The first horse is a chestnut quarterhorse gelding with "FD" branded on its front left side. The second horse is a palomino gelding with "SE" branded on its rear left side.

Anyone with information about the horses' whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Carmona at 305-252-8311 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

