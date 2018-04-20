Police searching for fleeing bank robber in Miami Shores

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. - Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for a man who fled after robbing a bank in Miami Shores, officials said.

The FBI said the armed man robbed the TD Bank just before 9:30 a.m. Friday at Northwest 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard. Before he fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber fired a shot into the ceiling of the bank, the FBI said.

Customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery, but no one was hurt, the FBI said.

Miami Shores Police and Miami-Dade County Police, along with K-9 and Aviation units, are searching for the suspect in the area of Northwest 109th Street and Northwest Miami Avenue. Police advise people to avoid the area.

Local 10's Todd Tongen reports that man may have barricaded himself inside a home in the El Portal area.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

