Homestead police searching for man accused of domestic violence

Police said Romualdo Mojica (left and right) may have changed his appearance by shaving his beard.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Homestead police are searching for a 34-year-old man accused of domestic violence.

Detective Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, said Romualdo Mojica has had several encounters with authorities in Miami-Dade County in the past week, but he has been able to evade capture.

Mojica faces a number charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.

Police said Mojica is considered armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about Mojica's whereabouts is asked to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.