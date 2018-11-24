Homestead police searching for man accused of domestic violence

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Homestead police are searching for a 34-year-old man accused of domestic violence.
Detective Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, said Romualdo Mojica has had several encounters with authorities in Miami-Dade County in the past week, but he has been able to evade capture.
Mojica faces a number charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm and battery.
Police said Mojica is considered armed, dangerous and a threat to the public.
Anyone with information about Mojica's whereabouts is asked to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
