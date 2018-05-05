Police searching for man who tried to abduct 16-year-old girl at gunpoint

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami Gardens police are searching for a man who tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint Friday.

Karen Clarke, a spokeswoman for the city of Miami Gardens, said the girl was walking to school around 8 a.m. Friday at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Northwest 191st Street when she passed the man who was sitting inside a silver Infinity.

The man got out of the car and followed the girl, placing a gun against the girl's lower back and said "Get in the car." The girl continued walking and the man returned to his car, at one point blocking her path with the Infinity, police said.

He pointed his gun at the girl and told her to get into the car, police said. She continued walking toward her high school and contacted police.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his mid 20s with a goatee and muscular build. He is 5 feet 2 inches tall and was driving an older model silver Infinity with peeling window tint, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Miami Gardens Police Detective Kevin Warren at 305-474-1648 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

