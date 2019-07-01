Police searching for Miami-Dade teen missing since June 17

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are asking for help in finding a missing teen last seen in mid-June.

Officials say Gissel Diaz left her home on June 17 and has not returned.

Diaz was last wearing a light blue long-sleeved shirt and light blue pants. Police say the teen may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Diaz should contact the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

