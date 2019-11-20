Police searching for missing Miami-Dade boy with autism

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Florida - Police are searching for a 12-year-old Miami-Dade boy with autism who went missing Wednesday.

Luis Rafael Rodriguez was last seen at 1 a.m. this morning in the area of the 13000 block of Southwest 268th Terrace.

Miami Dade police say Rodriguez was wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with green sleeves, khaki pants and black shoes.

Rodriguez, who has also been diagnosed with ADHD, is on medication, although it's not known if he has it with him.

