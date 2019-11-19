Police searching for missing Miami-Dade teen

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are asking the public's help in finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in October.

Gissel Diaz left her home in the 22000 block of Southwest 89th Place on October 25 and hasn't been seen since.

Diaz is 5' 5" and weighs 175 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Diaz may be in need of services and urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Detective D. Edwards or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

