Police searching for robber who targeted woman at gas station

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who robbed a woman at a southwest Miami-Dade County gas station in July.

Detectives released surveillance video Wednesday from the Marathon gas station near Southwest 122nd Street and Coral Way in the hope that someone can identify the robber.

Police said the victim was sitting in her SUV around 3:45 p.m. on July 30 when a man opened her door and demanded money and property. The woman assumed the man was armed so she handed over her watch, laptop computer and mobile phone, police said.

The robber then fled the scene in a gray, four-door Infiniti sedan with license plate number GSXFS9, police said.

Detectives described the robber as around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.