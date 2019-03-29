Police seek 2 in connection with homicide in northwest Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people in connection with a homicide that occurred last weekend.

Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at about 2:54 p.m. Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body at the Honey Hill Mobile Home Park in the 4900 block of Northwest 199th Street, authorities said. Paramedics pronounced the woman, later identified as Shelsy Medina, 27, dead at the scene.

Authorities said a witness told police they saw two people running away from the scene.

The two people pictured above are described by Miami-Dade police as males, 16 to 25 years old, each with a medium build.

Anyone who can help identify either person or has information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Detective J. Grossman at 305-471-2400. Police said tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477.

Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 if the tip leads to an arrest, police said.

