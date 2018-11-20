Police seek to identify possible witness in fatal Florida City shooting

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. - Miami-Dade police are seeking to identify a man who possibly witnessed a fatal shooting in Florida City.

Police released a surveillance image of the man on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the man in the photo possibly witnessed the slaying of Joseph Lee Arrasola earlier this month.

Arrasola, 23, was gunned down around 3 a.m. Nov. 7 in the area of Northwest First Street and Ninth Avenue.

Surveillance video shows people frantically running to the nearby Chevron gas station for help.

A woman was seen banging on the door and windows after she and her husband heard the gunshot and saw the young man's lifeless body in the middle of the street.

"I don't know what to say because he's only 23. For them to kill him, just like that," Arrasola's mother, Marina Torres, told Local 10 News after the shooting.

Torres said her son was walking from the gas station, heading to a friend's house on Northwest Ninth Avenue when he was shot.

She said he was just steps away from home.

"I don't know what to say -- just the pain and the hurt inside, the emptiness -- and he has two kids," Torres said. "That's the bad thing. He has a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old. How am I supposed to tell them?"

Anyone with information about the shooting or man seen in the surveillance image is asked to call Detective R. Mascarena at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.