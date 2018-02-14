Police trying to determine whether burned-out car belonged to murder victim

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Miami police are trying to determine whether a burned out car found Tuesday belonged to a Barry University student killed over the weekend.

Miami Gardens police found the car on fire around 10 p.m. in a field near Myrtle Grove Elementary in 3100 block of Northwest 176th Street. Miami Gardens police have turned over the investigation to the Miami Police Department.

Police said Priscilla Torres, 19, was fatally shot early Saturday in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Police said Torres was last seen driving a white Nissan Sentra with Florida tag HZBU86. Police have been looking for Torres' car for the past several days.

Torres, 19, was reported missing Saturday after texting a friend shortly before 4:30 a.m. that she was on her way back to her dormitory in Miami Shores. On Monday, police confirmed that the woman found fatally wounded in Miami was Torres.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Friends said Torres was majoring in exercise and sport science. Classmates said she was outgoing and well-liked on campus.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

