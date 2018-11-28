Public defender decries sentence for police chief who framed minorities

BISCAYNE PARK, Fla. - Miami-Dade County's public defender Carlos Martinez is outraged after the former police chief of the village of Biscayne Park, Raimundo Atesiano, received only a three-year prison sentence for years of conspiring to frame minorities for crimes they did not commit.

Prosecutors said Atesiano sought to improve his department's crime-solving rate.

"What happened in this case, to me, is abhorrent!" Martinez said.

Martinez said Artesiano, who faced up to 10 years in prison, received better treatment than his victims.

"One of the people that got sentenced to five years in state prison was Clarence Desrouleaux," Martinez said.

Desrouleaux, then 16, had three home burglaries falsely pinned on him and he served that time in state prison before being deported.

"Will somebody please explain to me how Mr. Desrouleaux gets five years, but the guy who framed him for those crimes that he never committed gets less of a sentence?"

Now there is a civil case pending. Three other former officers involved the scheme and plead guilty this past summer.

Martinez showed us a graph of arrests made after Atesiano joined the department, and they went up at an alarming rate.

"Then it goes to 700. This is his full year as chief at 808," Martinez said.

Even though less than a dozen cases were mentioned in the indictments, Martinez believes this goes much deeper.

"It is probably more than 2,000 people who were impacted," Martinez said.

Unfortunately, no more charges will be filed because the statute of limitations has run out, but Martinez said there is much more work to be done.

"I want to see convictions vacated. I want to see administrative expungement of those arrests," Martinez said.

