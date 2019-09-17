Raccoon nursed back to health, released back into wild after being badly injured in brush fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Scared and severely burned, a young female raccoon was on the brink of death.

She had no fur and her ears were burned off.

The injuries were from a wind-fueled brush fire in June that torched a Southwest Miami-Dade nature preserve, home to foxes, squirrels, possums and raccoons.

Three months later, that raccoon has been nursed back to health thanks to the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County.

"She responded immediately and very quickly showing results," said Lloyd Brown with the Wildlife Rescue of Dade County. "She grew the hair back, she grew the fur back. She does have scarring on both feet that she'll probably have the rest of her life."

She was released back in the very field where she was found helpless.

"She was happy to be home," said Brown. "I'm glad she's home where she should've been all along."



