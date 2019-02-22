Rapper Lil Pump complains about Miami-Dade police officer

Lil Pump performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on Oct. 6, 2018 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

MIAMI - Gazzy Garcia, better known as Colombian-American rapper Lil Pump, shared a video on Thursday afternoon showing four Miami-Dade Police Department officers surrounding him.

Garcia, who turned 18 years old last August, was using an expletive while telling police officers that a bag didn't belong to him. One of the officers, whom Garcia referred to as "Bro," walked up close to his face to shout, "Calm down!"

Garcia continued to repeat in a lower tone of voice, "That's not my bag! That's not my bag!"

"I don't care," the officer said taunting him. "It's your bag now."

Garcia didn't say when the video he shared with his 17.6 million followers on Instagram was recorded but in the video's caption he threatened to be getting ready to file a lawsuit.

Records show Garcia has a pending disorderly conduct case related to an incident at the Miami International Airport. Prosecutors filed it Dec. 14 in Miami-Dade County Court. This isn't the first time Garcia has an unfriendly encounter with police officers in South Florida.

Miami Police Department officers arrested Garcia a few weeks after his 18th birthday for driving without a license in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood.

Lil Pump performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California.

Garcia hit stardom as a teenager in 2017 when his "Gucci Gang" single made it to the top three of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. He released "I Love It," a digital download with Kanye West, last September and Deadpool 2 featured his song "Welcome to the Party." Earlier this year, the released "Racks on Racks" with Warner Bros. He is set to perform at Coachella again this year.

Garcia's next hearing in the Miami-Dade case is scheduled for Feb. 25.

